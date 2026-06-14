CBFC Passes Cocktail 2 With 'A' Certificate Amid Rumours Of Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna And Kriti Sanon Starrer Being Lesbian Love Story

Cocktail 2 is one of the most awaited movies of the year. Directed by Homi Adjania, the romance drama features Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Ahead of its release on June 19, the movie faced CBFC scrutiny.

Cocktail 2 becomes Kriti Sanon's first A-rated movie

Well-placed sources informed Bollywood Hungama that the Shahid Kapoor headliner has been passed by the CBFC with an ‘A’ certificate. A quick search on ticket booking apps such as BookMyShow and District corroborates the same. The publication also noted that the film is 2 hours and 30 minutes long. More information about the film's censor board formalities and the reason for the adult rating remains unknown. It should also be noted that the first movie in the franchise, released in 2012, was rated U/A.

A screengrab of ticket booking for Cocktail 2 | Image: BookMyShow

With the ‘A’ rating, Cocktail 2 has become Kriti Sanon's first movie to receive this certification. Rashmika Mandanna's previous Bollywood outing, Animal (2024), also received an A rating, and several Shahid Kapoor films like Kaminey (2009), Udta Punjab (2016), Kabir Singh (2019), and O'Romeo (2026) have received an ‘A’ certificate earlier.



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The news of Cocktail 2 being passed by CBFC with an ‘A' certificate comes amid rumours of the movie's plot revolving around a lesbian romance. While at a promotional event, the cast of the movie indirectly hinted otherwise, social media speculations strongly suggest that the movie will explore the love story between Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's characters. Several netizens are now arguing that this is the reason behind the adult rating of the film. However, an official confirmation of the same is awaited.

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