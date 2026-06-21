Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon Film Sees Slight Growth On Weekend

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection: The much-anticipated sequel starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna hit the big screens on June 19. The film opened to mixed responses from critics and cinegoers alike, yet managed a decent opening at the box office. The business of Cocktail 2 has witnessed a slight uptick on Saturday.

Cocktail 2 witnesses 20% jump from opening day

Cocktail 2 opened to a decent ₹13.50 crore in India. While the expectation from the film was slightly higher, it managed to get among the better openings for Bollywood movies this year. On Saturday, the business witnessed an over 20% growth.

Given the weekend, Cocktail 2 witnessed a higher footfall in cinemas. The movie raked in ₹16.25 crore. The 2-day total of the Shahid Kapoor starrer is ₹29.75 crore. The collection is most likely to grow further on Sunday, tallying a healthy weekend collection for the Homi Adjania directorial.

Cocktail 2 opened to mixed reviews from critics. Social media users who caught early shows of the movie took to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts to share negative reviews of the sequel. Most responses spoke about the movie not being a worthy sequel to the erstwhile cult classic 2012 film. Others mentioned that the performance of the lead actors, the shoddy plot and the weak screenplay dulled the film.

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The movie is directed by Homi Adajania and is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. The music of the film is composed by Pritam. Kriti shares the screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the film. Cocktail 2 (2026) is a standalone sequel. It is not a direct sequel to the 2012 original Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.