Cocktail On OTT: Revisit The Original Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone Starrer Amid Shahid Kapoor Led-Sequel's Release

Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon starrer Cocktail 2 hit the big screens on June 19. The sequel to the romance drama comes 14 years after the original movie was released. The prequel, also directed by Homi Adjania, featured Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty.

At the time of release, Cocktail was a blockbuster hit. Written by Imtiaz Ali, the romance drama has earned the status of a cult years later. Ever since the release of Cocktail 2, it has been compared to the original movie.

Where to watch Cocktail on OTT?

It must be noted that Cocktail 2 is simply a spiritual sequel to Cocktail. One does not need to watch or have any knowledge of the plot of the prequel to enjoy the new film. Nevertheless, if you want to revisit the 2012 film, it is streaming online on several platforms.

The film is available for free for subscribers of Zee5. It can also be rented for ₹199/year on Amazon Prime Video. Alternatively, it is also available on a pay-per-view basis on YouTube, where it is priced at ₹25. For the unversed, Cocktail was a classic for millennial cinegoers.

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The plot of the film revolved around Veronica (Deepika), Meera (Diana) and Gautam (Saif). It navigates the complexities of the relationship between the trio when a love triangle blossoms. The story develops when Veronica welcomes her friend Meera to live with her and her boyfriend, Gautam, only to later find that they have fallen in love.

Though the film was woven around romance tropes that had been around for years, Cocktail was a moment of reckoning for millennials. The sound and style of the film were refreshing at the time, and added to its appeal. The sequel, Cocktail 2, falters in those departments on the contrary.



Also Read: Cocktail vs Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 1: Which Secured Better Opening?