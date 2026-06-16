₹370 Ki Biryani Controversy: Comedian Pranit More, Sejal Pawar To Record Statement At Maharashtra Cyber Cell Tomorrow

Comedian Pranit More has been in the news since he supported not one but two controversial remarks during crowd work at his comedy shows. During one of the segments, a man in the audience made an unsavoury remark against a woman disguised as humour. In another, MBBS student Sejal Pawar made an insensitive and disrespectful remark towards body donors. Following this, an FIR was filed by the Maharashtra cyber police.

Now, it has been reported that Pranit and Sejal were summoned by the agency and were asked to appear for a statement at their office. Both agreed to cooperate with the investigation, but demanded an extension on the matter. The agency accepted their request, and now they will be recording their statement tomorrow, June 17, at the Cyber Cell.

Pranit More issues second apology

A few days ago, Pranit issued a second apology on his Instagram. The comedian shared a video in which he apologised for his "big mistake". He can be heard speaking in Hindi, which we loosely translated to English, "This is something I wanted to say for a long time, but my Instagram was suspended. Many of you might have seen my crowd work video, for which I have been receiving a lot of hate. I feel I deserve this hate. Because while I was doing crowd work with that guy, he said many derogatory things, but everyone was laughing. I got carried away, and it was a lapse in judgment. I feel this was a big mistake on my part. I could have stopped him there or taken a stand, but I didn't. I gave him a platform, which caused things to escalate. To anyone who was hurt because of this, I want to apologise."

He further shared an update on his legal proceedings and said, "Whatever legal proceedings are happening against me, I am cooperating with the authorities."

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Towards the end, he requested a second chance and vowed to be a better person. "I only request all of you to please give me a chance. I will become a better person. This was a learning experience for me. I am working on myself, I will work on my content, and you will be able to see this in my work in the future," he concluded.

What is the ₹370 ki biryani controversy?

Himanshu Jangra, one of the attendees at the comedian's live crowdwork show, said he went on a date with a woman older than her and paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani that they shared. Jangra said that after dinner, his date asked him to drop her home. “Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga," he continued, eliciting laughter from the audience. Pranit also added to the joke, saying, "Peak Gurugram content."

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Sejal Pawar's controversy

Sejal joked about the size of the genitals of male corpses on an old stand-up comedy show of Pranit More, which went viral on social media, sparking public outrage. In the video, which resurfaced online, Pranit is heard asking what kind of jokes doctors crack among themselves. Responding to the question, Sejal narrated an anecdote from her medical college days, claiming that when they dissect male corpses in the anatomy lab, they comment on the private parts of male cadavers.

Pranit More was purportedly seen laughing and cracking jokes around her statement.