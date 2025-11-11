Cocktail 2: Delhi Shoot Of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Cancelled Due To 2 Reasons

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have teamed up for the Cocktail 2 after collaborating on the 2024 rom-com Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Joining them is Pushpa 2 star Rashmika Mandanna. The trio has already filmed a long schedule in parts of Italy and were supposed to shoot some key portions in New Delhi starting November 12. However, the Delhi schedule of Cocktail 2 has been put on hold for a while. All three lead actors were supposed to be part of the shoot here.

Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika on the sets of Cocktail 2 | Image: X

According to reports, there are two reasons behind delaying the Delhi shoot of Cocktail 2. The November 10 blast in the Red Fort area of the city has raised security issues in the NCR and the whole country and the police are on high alert. The "heightened tension" in the region has been revealed to be one of the reasons behind delaying the Delhi schedule of the movie. A source in the know said that the team had planned to shoot some sequences in the Old Delhi area but due to the bomb blast that killed 13 and left several others injured, the delay is imminent.

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania | Image: X

Another reason behind postponement of the shoot in the national capital is the growing levels of pollution here. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital fell into the ‘severe’ category for the first time this season, rising from 362 on Monday to 425 (as of 9 am) on Tuesday.

A thick, toxic haze settles over various parts of the city, which not only disrupts shooting process but also affects the outcome of the captured frames. It is said that the Delhi schedule of Cocktail 2 has only been postponed, not cancelled. Further decision on this will be taken soon and the team might arrive in the city next month.