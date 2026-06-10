Confirmed! Alpha Preponed, YRF Spy Thriller Starring Alia Bhatt Moves Further Away From Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Alia Bhatt starrer Alpha has had its release date changed several times. With less than a month left in the YRF spy thriller's takeover of the big screen, the movie has undergone a change in release date again. The makers of the movie unvieled the teaser of Alpha today and quietly included the new release date of the movie.

When will Alia Bhatt's Alpha release?

Following the release of the teaser, the makers of Alpha unvieled new posters of the film. The posters featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, along with the new release date of the film. As per the new posters, Alpha will release on July 3. Initially planned as a Christmas 2025 release, the movie was later deferred to 17 April 2026. Upon missing that release date, Alpha makers announced that the movie will release on July 10.

However, with a fresh announcement, it has been confirmed that the movie will now arrive a week earlier. The makers have not given any reason behind the change in the release date of the film. However, it is being speculated that Christopher Nolan's magnum opus, The Odyssey, is behind the pivot.



The Hollywood biggie will hit the big screens on July 17. With the preponement, Alpha has secured atleast two weeks before The Odyssey's release. The movie is not only garnering a good response from cinephiles, but it will also keep a hold on the IMAX screens, making it difficult for any other movie to get the screens.



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