Shocking! Nana Patekar Reportedly Walks Off O Romeo Trailer Launch Event, Here's Why

The cast and crew of O'Romeo came together for the trailer launch of the movie in Mumbai on Wednesday. The lead stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri could be seen arriving hand-in-hand at the event. Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who plays a crucial role in the film, was also spotted at the trailer launch along with the director Vishal Bhardwaj. However, reports suggest that the actor walked off the event before launching the trailer.

Why did Nana Patekar leave the O Romeo trailer launch event in haste?

Social media pages that claim to be at the O'Romeo trailer launch event have reported that Nana Patekar walked off the event location before the release of the trailer. As per the social media chatter, the actor waited for the lead stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri for 1.5 hours. When the actors did not show up on time, Patekar decided to leave the event.



However, videos and photos from inside the trailer launch event show Nana Patekar posing for the shutterbugs and with the director of the movie. The veteran actor was dressed in his signature kurta pyjama set for the event. Until now, he has not appeared in any photos or videos along with Shahid Kapoor or Triptii Dimri. Nonetheless, Nana Patekar shared the trailer of O' Romeo on his Instagram story as soon as it released. He has also posted it on his feed. The actor, or any member of the film's team, has not confirmed the news of his leaving the event midway. It is also likely that the veteran actor had another event lined up, which is why he had to leave the trailer launch event of O'Romeo.



