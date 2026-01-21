Yuzvenda Chahal-RJ Mahvash Put Relationship Rumours To Rest, Unfollow Each Other On Social Media

Following his divorce from Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal sparked dating rumours with RJ Mahvash. However, the duo maintained that they have been only good friends. Despite this, their social media behaviour, public outings together and fondness for each other fueled rumours of their romance.

After months of dating rumours, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree have finally put an end to all speculations. In a big move, the duo has unfollowed each other on social media. This move comes silently, hinting at the end of their friendship.

Eagle-eyed fans of the duo were quick to notice that they had both disappeared from each other's followers list. However, neither Mahvash nor Yuzvendra has shared any statement clarifying the reason behind their move. On the other hand, they continue to actively post on social media.

Their latest social media post comes amid immense trolling of the duo following the cricketer's divorce from Dhanashree. Some users took to the comment section of their posts to call RJ Mahvash a ‘homewrecker’, blaming her for the estranged couple's divorce. In one particular instance, Mahvash received massive backlash for milking the divorce of Yuzvendra and Dhanashree for a brand promotion reel on Instagram.



When RJ Mahvash reacted to trolling amid romance rumours with Chahal

In an earlier interview, Mahvash shared how she has been subjected to brutal trolling on social media. Without mentioning Yuzvendra Chahal or his divorce directly, she told Free Press Journal, "I was unable to process because some of them were not even true. I just wanted to go back and live like a normal girl and be hidden in some mountains, selling Maggie. But I didn't want the attention. So, trolls take a toll on me."

The dating rumours of RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal gained pace when she attended several IPL matches of the cricketer and actively supported him on social media. He too reshared content she created and gave a shoutout to the TV shows and movies that featured her. Neither parties have shared why they decided to stop following each other on social media.



