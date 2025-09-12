Cop Father And Army Officer Sister: Meet Disha Patani's Family

Disha Patani's residence in Bareilly was fired at on September 12. In this matter, SSP Bareilly Anurag Arya said that two motorbike-borne assailants opened fire and drove off soon after. "FIR is being registered in the matter. Armed Police personnel have been deployed for security. Five teams have been constituted under SP City and SP Crime for the probe. Strict action will be taken against the accused. I personally met the family and assured them of their safety," Arya said.

Disha Patani with her elder sister Khushboo Patani | Image: Instagram

Meanwhile, a social media post has gone viral according to which Disha's family is under threat after Khushboo Patani allegedly "insulted" Premanand Ji Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj and "tried to demean Sanatan Dharma". While Disha is a popular actress in Hindi cinema, not many know that her father is retired cop and her sister is an ex Indian army officer.

Meet Disha Patani's family

Disha Patani's father Jagdish Singh Patani is a retired DSP in the UP Police Force. In his last posting, he served in Bareilly. He is also into animal husbandry and has a farm which houses buffalos, cows, turkeys, dogs and other animals. His wife Padma is a professional in the health department and often features in family posts.

Jagdish Patani is a retired cop | Image: Instagram

Khushboo Patani, Disha's elder sister is a former Major in the Indian Army. She is currently a social media influencer who makes content on lifestyle, living, health, fitness and related topic. She is also a counsellor and tarot card reader and takes up clients for one-on-one paid sessions. During Operation Sindoor, when alerts were issued in various parts of the country, Khushboo made informative videos on how to participate in public drills, act during blackouts and what to do in case of a war.

She courted controversy after she called Aniruddhacharya Maharaj "anti-national" for his misogynistic comments on women who live with their partners before marriage. Aniruddhacharya Maharaj faced backlash when he said that people who are in live-in relationships with several people before marriage and bound to stray afterwards as they cannot settle with a single partner for the rest of their lives. Premanand Ji Maharaj had also spoken against the concept of live-in and having romantic relationships before marriage. Many assumed that Khushboo had also spoken against Premanand Ji Maharaj while she addressed Aniruddhacharya Maharaj's comments.

Disha's mother Padma with her youngest son Suryansh and husband Jagdish | Image: Instagram