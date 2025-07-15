Couple's Day Out At Lord's! Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia, Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna Turn Cheerleaders For India During 3rd Test Against England | Watch

London seems to have become the new Bandra! With Wimbledon first and now the India vs England test match, the English capital is buzzing with desi celebrities in attendance off the ground. On July 14, India and England battled it out on the fifth day of the test match, with the latter edging out by 22 runs. While the match outcome came as a disappointment to all Indian fans, the test series was gripping. For the fifth and final day of the match, Akshay Kumar, his wife and former actress Twinkle Khanna, along with Kriti Sanon and her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, took to the stands to cheer for team India.

Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia's mushy moments steal the show at the Ind vs Eng test match, while Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna make a stylish appearance

While the India vs England test match might not be the moment for fans of cricket, it sure was a riot for Bollywood enthusiasts. As the players delivered the best on the ground, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna served their stylish best on the sides. The Kesari 2 actor donned a beige suit teamed with a white t-shirt. His almost-salt-and-pepper look teamed with dapper sunglasses sure upped the glam quotient at the Lord's cricket stadium. Twinkle Khanna, on the other hand, looked chic in a power pink top teamed with beige pants. Her statement earrings were not to be missed. Videos and photos of the couple from the stands went viral instantly.

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia at Lord's | Image: Instagram