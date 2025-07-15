Superman Box Office Collection Day 4: James Gunn Directorial Outperforms Maalik And Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan On First Monday In India

Superman Box Office Collection: David Corenswet headlines the latest DC movie, directed by James Gunn. Released on July 11, the movie is a part of the new and revised slate of the production house. Ever since its release, the Hollywood superhero film has been drawing a packed house in Indian theatres. Despite releasing on the same day as new Bollywood movies, Superman remains the first choice of cinegoers.

Superman vs Maalik vs Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan at box office

Superman opened to a staggering ₹7.25 crore in India. Over the weekend, the movie witnessed further growth with ₹9.5 crore on Saturday and ₹9.25 crore on Sunday. As per Sacnilk, the movie added another ₹2.25 crore to its kitty on Monday. In the four-day theatrical run, the James Gunn directorial has amassed a total of ₹ 28.25 crore.



Superman has performed much better than new domestic releases like Maalik and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The Rajkummar Rao starrer gangster action drama opened to a decent ₹ 3.75 crore. The film collected nearly ₹10 crore over the weekend. On the first Monday of releases, Maalik minted ₹1.65 crore, as per Sacnilk. In the four days of release, the actioner has made a total of ₹15.90 crore.



