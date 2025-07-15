Superman Box Office Collection Day 4: James Gunn Directorial Outperforms Maalik And Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan On First Monday In India

Updated 15 July 2025 at 08:30 IST
Superman Box Office Collection: David Corenswet headlines the latest DC movie, directed by James Gunn. Released on July 11, the movie is a part of the new and revised slate of the production house. Ever since its release, the Hollywood superhero film has been drawing a packed house in Indian theatres. Despite releasing on the same day as new Bollywood movies, Superman remains the first choice of cinegoers.
Superman opened to a staggering ₹7.25 crore in India. Over the weekend, the movie witnessed further growth with ₹9.5 crore on Saturday and ₹9.25 crore on Sunday. As per Sacnilk, the movie added another ₹2.25 crore to its kitty on Monday. In the four-day theatrical run, the James Gunn directorial has amassed a total of ₹ 28.25 crore.
Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Makes 1st Appearance In Mumbai Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Row
Superman has performed much better than new domestic releases like Maalik and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The Rajkummar Rao starrer gangster action drama opened to a decent ₹ 3.75 crore. The film collected nearly ₹10 crore over the weekend. On the first Monday of releases, Maalik minted ₹1.65 crore, as per Sacnilk. In the four days of release, the actioner has made a total of ₹15.90 crore.
Also Read: Varun Dhawan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari New Release Date Announced
Also Read: 5 Hollywood Films Gross Over ₹330 Cr At Indian Box Office In 90 Days
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is the worst-performing movie among all the films currently showing in the theatre. The movie marks the debut of Maheep and Sanjay Kapur's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor. Also featuring Vikrant Massey in the lead role, the movie opened to a dismal ₹0.3 crore. It has shown slight growth over the weekend, but the single-day collection of the movie remained under ₹1 crore. On Monday, the romantic drama earned only ₹15 Lakhs at the box office. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan has amassed a total of ₹1.45 crore after 4 days of release.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 15 July 2025 at 08:30 IST