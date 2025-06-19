Couples Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt, Genelia And Riteish Deshmukh Steal The Spotlight At Sitaare Zameen Par Screening, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha And More Attend

Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to release on June 20. Ahead of the theatrical debut, the team hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai, which turned out to be a star-studded event. Aamir was accompanied by his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, who was seen affectionately holding hands with him. The couple, who made their relationship public this year, were accompanied his Aamir's youngest son Azad.

Aamir Khan with his son Azad at Sitaare Zameen Par screening | Image: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Javed Jaaferi, Milap Zaveri, Indra Kumar, Madhur Bhandarkar and other celebs also arrived for the screening of the film. However, Aamir's sweet moment with Gauri became the highlight of the evening. Aamir was dressed in a white sherwani, while Gauri accompanied him in a saree.

Celebs at Sitaare Zameen Par screening in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

He also greeted the paparazzi at the venue and expressed his gratitude to them for turning up for the photo op. Aamir's daughter Ira and her husband Nupur Shikhare also arrived hand-in-hand. Tamannaah Bhatia, Sakshi Tanwar, Rekha and more also arrived and posed with Aamir before heading for the film screening. A viral image saw Aamir with his Sitaare Zameen par co-star Genelia Deshmukh and her husband Riteish posing together, dressed in all white.

Others in attendance included Aamir's previous collaborators and industry friends like Darsheel Safary, Atul Kulkarni, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, Sonu Sood, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK and more.

