No Less Than Baahubali, Kalki 2988 AD: The Raja Saab Box Office Prediction From Maruthi Will Leave Prabhas Fans Excited

Updated 19 June 2025 at 20:19 IST
The Raja Saab starring Prabhas in the lead role is still a few months away from its release. But director Maruthi has affirmed that the horror comedy film will be a huge hit at the box office and will do collections similar to Prabhas' earlier hits like Baahubali and Kalki 2898 AD.
The teaser of The Raja Saab has got positive reviews. Despite leaks and delays in shoot and the release date, the movie has huge expectations riding on it, especially as it promises to bring back the vintage Prabhas that fans have been missing from the big screens after seeing him in a series of action films since Baahubali.
During an interaction with the media in Hyderabad, Maruthi was asked if The RajaSaab would surpass the collections of Prabhas’ earlier blockbusters like Baahubali 2 and Kalki 2898 AD, which made well over a ₹1000 crore at the worldwide box office.
Replying to this question in Tamil, the director said, “It will definitely make (that sum)." He also bet on the success of The Raja Saab in the Tamil markets. “You all know how big a hit Darling was over there in Tamil Nadu. It was a remake of my Telugu film Prema Katha Chithram. This film too will definitely work in Tamil as well," he further shared. During the same interaction, Maruthi also busted rumours about Prabhas playing two characters in the movie.
The Raja Saab teaser has grand visuals and presents Prabhas in a humour-filled role. Additionally, the horror factor will be a plus for the audiences. Riddhi Kumar, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt and Yogi Babu play prominent roles in the movie. Thaman's music is another impressive aspect of the teaser. It will release on December 5 this year.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 19 June 2025 at 19:32 IST