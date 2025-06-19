Jasmin Bhasin Shuts Down Lip Surgery Rumours Once Again After Photo Of The Traitors Star Goes Viral, Says 'Injection Nahi Hai...'

Popular TV actress Jasmin Bhasin has shut down rumours that she got lip injections to make them appear fuller. Earlier, the Bigg Boss 14 participant shared that there was "nothing wrong" in getting cosmetic procedures done if that made one feel confident and gave a boost to their self esteem. However, when she shared a post recently, a social media user pointed out in the comments section that she got her upper lip injected.

Jasmin was quick to address this claim and said in response, "Injection nahi hai, filter hai,” implying that the photos that fueled rumours of her getting lip fillers actually had Instagram filter put over it. The actress is currently seen on the popular reality show The Traitors, streaming on Prime Video. She has participated in the show with 19 other contestants.

When Jasmin Bhasin spoke about botox and plastic surgery

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Jasmin Bhasin shared that if cosmetic enhancements help someone feel more confident, then there was no harm in choosing them.

Jasmin Bhasin is a participant on the reality show The Traitors | Image: Instagram

Sharing her views about the trolling over her allegedly undergoing plastic surgery to enhance her looks, the telly actress shared, "If something makes me feel better, more confident, boosts my self-esteem, then what’s wrong with that? If I've spent my whole life feeling like something is lacking in me, and I choose to fix it, what’s the issue with that? Why do people look down upon others for it? Everyone deserves to live fully and be happy. Everyone knows what's right or wrong for themselves, what they like or don't like. If someone feels they've crossed a line they shouldn't have, they should be aware of that too."