Advertisement

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew finally hit the theatres today, March 29, and it is already a "blockbuster" for the audience. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is about three air hostesses, who are tired of their life and are looking for a big break. The cinemagoers, who flocked to the theatres in the morning to watch the first show, have shared their reviews. So those who are wondering whether to watch the film or not, we are here with the first impression.

Crew is hilarious, engaging, funny, entertaining, electrifying and whatnot

X is flooded with reviews of Crew as the audience is going gaga over the movie. A user wrote, "Kareena, Kriti, and Tabu soar as hilarious flight attendants on a wild heist adventure in "Crew." The audience is hailing Kriti, Kareena and Tabu's jodi and wrote, “The trio of #Tabu, #KareenaKapoorKhan, and #KritiSanon shine in this madcap wild ride. Their chemistry & timing is outstanding.”

Kriti plays the role of a Haryana girl, Divya Rana, in Crew. Lauding her performance a user wrote, “Kriti Sanon shines brighter than ever as Divya Rana from Haryana!!!! A powerhouse performer who steals the show effortlessly.”

Advertisement

Another user lauded the director and said that the storyline is brilliant. He added, "Kareena Kapoor boldness, & Tabu Glamour And Kriti Sanon Amazing Performance is literally Winning Your Hearts, Comedy, Songs and emotional scene is fabulous." He concluded by asking the audience to "must watch" the film.

#CrewReview - SUPER HIT 🔥



The Storyline is brilliant, direction is phenomenal, #KareenaKapoor boldness, & #Tabu Glamour And #KritiSanon Amazing Performance is literally Winning Your Hearts, Comedy, Songs and emotional scene is fabulous.



A Must Watch ⭐⭐⭐⭐#Crew pic.twitter.com/nRuAkeBPk4 — AMIR ANSARI (@FMovie82325)

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared that a "strong" 25-30 per cent occupancy with a maximum women audience in the theatres. He gave four stars to the film and said, “Sure shot super hit”.

#CrewReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



𝐒𝐔𝐑𝐄 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐓 𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐄𝐑 𝐇𝐈𝐓#Crew takes flight as a supremely entertaining film, skillfully weaving together situational comedy, heist thrills, and drama into a captivating narrative.



Inspired by the escapades of a real airline owner on the… pic.twitter.com/7A4dTONUzq — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI)

A section of the internet is terming Crew as a "Frivolously funny, wacky heist". So far, we haven't found any negative reviews for Crew.

How much is Crew expected to earn on the first day?

Crew is one of the most anticipated movies that hit the theatres and seeing the craze around the film, trade analysts Taran Adarsh and Akshay Rathi told Repulic Digital that it might open to a good collection. Akshay Rathi credited the movie’s “quirky plot” and “mass entertaining songs” for making the film a definite success. He said, “Crew is looking extremely exciting. It has three female superstars from three different generations Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Taran Adarsh seconded Rathi’s opinion and also praised the movie. He said that it has a "very interesting plot" and the way they have shot it, the actors have done "super" work in the film. They opined that Crew might open at Rs 8 crore.