Updated April 8th, 2024 at 21:01 IST

Crew Sequel In The Works? Producer Rhea Kapoor Confirms Writers Have Ideas Ready

Crew, headlined by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has raked in more than ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office. The film released on March 29.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Crew
Crew | Image:kritisanon/Instagram
  • 3 min read
Crew is a heist comedy movie headlined by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film hit the big screens on March 29 and has raked in more than ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office. After the mammoth success of the comedy film, fans are awaiting the release of the sequel to the movie. In a new interview, the film producers Ekta and Rhea Kapoor have opened up on the possibility of part 2 of the film. 

Rhea Kapoor says Crew will make a 'fun' sequel 

Rhea Kapoor, in an interview with Variety, opened up about the possibility of a sequel to her recent comedy movie Crew. Headlined by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the film is set against the backdrop of a struggling airline and explores the lives of three air hostesses who resort to smuggling to make ends meet. When talking about part 2 of the film which ended on an open note Rhea told the publication that she is ‘scared’ of sequels. 

However, Rhea Kapoor also mentioned that Crew is the first movie for which she has seen so much interest in the sequel. She added, “This is the first film where I finished the film and a week later, my writers have messaged me and told me that they have an idea for the sequel. I was like, this is crazy. This is insane. There’s so much excitement and joy around this film that this time I might actually just do it. But I actually think that this film could make a really fun sequel because the end is open-ended.” 

Rhea Kapoor confirms the sequel to Veere Di Wedding

Crew is not the first time Rhea Kapoor was associated with an all-female comedy movie. The producer has previously also produced the 2019 movie Veere Di Wedding featuring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles. Fans have been waiting for the sequel of that film as well. 

Official poster of Veere Di Wedding | Image: Instagram 

Rhea shared that a sequel to Veere Di Wedding is in the works. She asserted, “It’s a work in progress, but it’s happening and it’s exciting. It’s going to take a bit but I feel like we’re getting there. It’s a rediscovery of what the spirit of Veere Di Wedding was, so it’s not going to be what people expect.” However, the producer assured me that she would take her time and not hurry with the movie. 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 21:01 IST

