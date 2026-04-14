Cringefest: David Dhawan Brutally Trolled Over AI Usage In Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai First Look
The first look of Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released today. Social media users are brutally trolling the makers of the movie over the use of AI in the brief teaser.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
The first look of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released today. The movie, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, will hit the big screens on May 22. Although anticipated, the first look of the movie failed to meet the expectations of cinegoers.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai makers receive massive backlash over the use of AI
The use of AI in filmmaking is still a sensitive topic. While some filmmakers have embraced the new technology, others are leading protests against it globally. The conversation around the new technology is still ripe in India. However, David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai seems to have ignited a spark.
The 1 minute 2 seconds long first look of the film opens with a scene of two infants seated on a sofa and discussing their parents. The children in the scene seem to be created using AI. This has not sat well with social media users.
Advertisement
Lengthy posts criticising David Dhawan over shoddy work have surfaced online. Some have argued that in the time when films like Dhurandhar and Ramayana are dominating social media chatter, there is no space for sub-par content. Not just this, criticism has also come the team's way over the stale plotline and seemingly similar tropes.
Advertisement
David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan or any other cast member has yet to react to the backlash. More assets of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai are likely to be released soon. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the upcoming entertainer promises a lively blend of romance and comedy. Interestingly, the film's title is inspired by a hit track from David Dhawan's 1999 blockbuster Biwi No.1, which starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.