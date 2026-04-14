Cringefest: David Dhawan Brutally Trolled Over AI Usage In Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai First Look

The first look of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released today. The movie, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, will hit the big screens on May 22. Although anticipated, the first look of the movie failed to meet the expectations of cinegoers.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai makers receive massive backlash over the use of AI

The use of AI in filmmaking is still a sensitive topic. While some filmmakers have embraced the new technology, others are leading protests against it globally. The conversation around the new technology is still ripe in India. However, David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai seems to have ignited a spark.

The 1 minute 2 seconds long first look of the film opens with a scene of two infants seated on a sofa and discussing their parents. The children in the scene seem to be created using AI. This has not sat well with social media users.

Advertisement

Lengthy posts criticising David Dhawan over shoddy work have surfaced online. Some have argued that in the time when films like Dhurandhar and Ramayana are dominating social media chatter, there is no space for sub-par content. Not just this, criticism has also come the team's way over the stale plotline and seemingly similar tropes.

Advertisement