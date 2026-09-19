Daayra vs Vibe Box Office Collection Day 1: Kunal Kemmu's Comedy Film Beats Kareena Kapoor's Crime Thriller

Daayra vs Vibe Box Office Collection: Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran's crime thriller clashed with Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta's comedy action drama. While it was anticipated that Daayra would perform better than Kemmu's film, it turned out to be a total disaster at the box office in India.

Daayra box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹0.90 crore across 2283 shows in India, becoming Kareena's lowest opener ever. Daayra registered 11.65 per cent overall Hindi occupancy on Friday, with the maximum reported in Chennai (26 per cent)

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie unfolds in the "aftermath of a crime that grips the nation, sparking widespread outrage, while setting a series of events and 2 investigations in motion. As the search for answers deepens, two senior police officers, played by Kareena and Prithviraj, find themselves navigating the same system through different approaches to duty and justice, on opposing sides of a case that challenges the very idea of right and wrong.

Apart from Kareena and Prithviraj, the movie also stars Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe and Seema Azmi in supporting roles.

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Vibe box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹1.50 crore across 3194 shows in India. Vibe registered 13.38 per cent overall Hindi occupancy on Friday, with maximum reported in Chennai (22.3 per cent).

Helmed by Kunal Kemmu, who also stars in the movie alongside Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir in her debut role. The film follows two inseparable friends whose ordinary lives take an unexpected turn when they are thrust into a dangerous mission, testing their friendship and survival instincts. They are forced to step up as heroes when the nation faces a looming danger.

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