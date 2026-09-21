Daayra vs Vibe Box Office Collection Day 3: Kunal Kemmu Starrer Wins Opening Weekend Race Against Kareena Kapoor's Cop Thriller

Daayra vs Vibe Box Office Collection: Kunal Kemmu's Vibe and Kareena Kapoor-Prithviraj Sukumaran's Daayra clashed at the box office on Friday. It was anticipated that Daayra would perform better than Vibe given the star factor, but the audience proved that content is still a thing, and they preferred Vibe over Daayra, which is a cop thriller.

Daayra box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, the movie remained steady on Sunday, earning ₹1.75 crore across 1839 shows. This brings the opening weekend net total to ₹4.50 crore and gross total to ₹5.40 crore.

On Sunday, Daayra registered 22.13 percent overall Hindi occupancy, with the maximum reported in Bengaluru (42.8 per cent).

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie also stars Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe and Seema Azmi in supporting roles.

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Vibe box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta starrer registered 9.1 per cent growth on Sunday from Saturday. The film earned ₹3 crore across 2839 shows, taking the net total to ₹7.45 crore and gross total to ₹8.94 crore.

Vibe registered 25.10 per cent overall Hindi occupancy on Sunday, with the maximum reported in Bengaluru (37.3 per cent).

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Helmed by Kunal Kemmu, who also stars in the movie alongside Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir in her debut role.

When Kareena Kapoor addressed Daayra and Vibe clash at the box office

During the trailer launch of Daayra, Kareena Kapoor was asked to comment on the clash; to this, she said, “Kunal is an outstanding actor, one of the best we have in our industry. No one does his comic timing like Kunal. And I think there is space in cinemas for two great films. They're both wonderful films, and I know that the film is going to do well. Both are going to do well; it's going to be fun, I know that it (VIBE) is a great film, very fun and good comedy, and people will see a different side of Kunal.”

Kareena also added, “Gold mere ghar pe hi aayega to I am happy. Dono picture chalengi to. (And the gold will come to our home only, so I will be very happy if both films do well). So why not? I'm very, very sure that both films are going to do very well."