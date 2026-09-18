Daayra X Review: Kareena Kapoor-Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Is 'Stretched And Disappointing', Say Netizens

Daayra X Review: Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran's crime thriller has finally been released in theatres today, September 18. However, the critics and audience are disappointed with director Meghna Gulzar as they believe the plot and the message are unclear. A few audience believes that the film is stretched.

Netizens review Daayra

Movie buffs who watched the early show penned their reviews on X, calling out the director for the plot and screenplay. They are asking others to skip the movie in theatres. A user called the movie bland and wrote, "I honestly didn’t understand what Meghna Gulzar wanted to convey with #Daayra starring #PrithvirajSukumaran and #KareenaKapoorKhan An onscreen adaptation inspired by the 2019 Hyderabad r*pe and murd*r case, Daayra attempts to explore extra-judicial killings and the idea of taking justice into one’s own hands. But the film never creates the atmosphere or tension required to make that central conflict engaging. The screenplay never becomes intriguing enough to make you question who is right or wrong. The addition of the juvenile angle further weakens the narrative instead of strengthening its core argument."

Another wrote, "The films tells the story of two officers investigating the same case and how they unravel a chain of hidden secrets and intentions. The strongest base for a film like this has to be the performance. But Kareena, who has been impressive in almost all her films, barely registers here. In many of the crucial scenes, she’s surprisingly out of depth. On the whole, Daayra is disappointing and genuinely feels like an opportunity lost."

"Daayra is stretched… a simple film that pretends to be complex… struggles to hold your attention as it suffers from inconsistent pacing… film has its merits but is largely boring as it tries to be something that it’s not… a letdown," another user wrote.

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A user wrote, "Without revealing much about the story, the one major reason why the film does not hold is because the screenplay isn’t as taut as it should’ve been. The proceedings are neither exciting nor gripping. The narrative moves at a snail pace and barely grabs your attention. Talking about the performances, Kareena, who has now mastered the art of essaying grief, only skims the surface and shockingly looks disinterested in many scenes."

What is the plot of Daayra?

The plot unfolds in the aftermath of a crime that grips the nation, sparking widespread outrage, while setting a series of events and 2 investigations in motion. As the search for answers deepens, two senior police officers, played by Kareena and Prithviraj, find themselves navigating the same system through different approaches to duty and justice, on opposing sides of a case that challenges the very idea of right and wrong.