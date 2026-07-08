DADA First Look: Rajkummar Rao Recreates Sourav Ganguly's Iconic Shirtless Moment, To Release In May 2027

Rajkummar Rao, who has been shooting for his next biopic on former India captain Sourav Ganguly, DADA: The Sourav Ganguly Story, has unveiled its first look. Today (July 8) marks the 54th birthday of Ganguly, and the makers chose this day to unveil the first look of Rao as the perfect gift for Ganguly's fans. Along with the poster, Rao announced the release date of the movie.

When will DADA: The Sourav Ganguly Story hit the theatres?

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajkummar Rao shared a poster which depicts one of the most iconic moments when India won the NatWest Series Final in 2002. In the poster, Rajkummar is recreating the shirtless celebration of Ganguly and captioned it as "Happy Birthday, our dearest Dada".

The poster further reveals that the film will release on May 14, 2027. Below the date, the text reads, "He didn't just play the game, he changed it.

Soon after, Ganguly took to his Instagram handle and thanked the makers for the perfect gift. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “The Best Gift Ever! Can’t wait to see you play my cover drive! @rajkummar_rao”.

Advertisement

What is the iconic shirtless moment?

It happened when India won the NatWest Series in 2022 against England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. To celebrate the moment, the then-captain Ganguly took off his jersey and waved it aggressively from the Lord's balcony, celebrating a two-wicket victory after chasing down a massive target of 326. It was in retaliation to England's Andrew Flintoff, who had done the same while celebrating a win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai months earlier.

At that time, Ganguly had said: “I never believed we could win.”

Advertisement

Ganguly is one of the celebrated cricketers who was awarded the fourth-highest Indian civilian award, the Padma Shri, in 2004.

All about DADA: The Sourav Ganguly Story