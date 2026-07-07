₹4000 Crore Ramayana Faces First Hurdle In Budget Recovery, Part 2 Hit With Postponement Rumours

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has generated through-the-roof excitement among fans. A glimpse of the film was unveiled earlier this year, giving viewers the first look of Ranbir as Rama. The clip generated mixed reviews, with many calling out its "Hollywood-like" VFX. The team is hard at work and making every possible effort to bring this big-scale epic to life. Part 1 is due to come out on Diwali, with many even anticipating its big screen earlier, ahead of the festival in early November.

In a new update, it is being said that the team of Ramayana exclusively screened 30 minutes of the film's footage to various distributors in order to secure the best possible theatrical rights for the movie. It is being claimed that Dharma Productions has bagged the Hindi distribution rights of the film and will release it in the language widely in India. The deal is estimated to have cost the production house around ₹250 crore. It was being reported earlier that the producer, Namit Malhotra, was aiming for ₹500 crore deal for Ramayana distribution rights. This would have given them an edge in pre-release business, which is crucial for recovery for a 2-part movie reportedly costing ₹4000 crore to make. Since the makers are planning a big release worldwide, it is being claimed that Warner Bros may show interest in acquiring Ramayana's international distribution rights.

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana | Image: X

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Ramayana is also being discussed in terms of a possible delay in the release of the second part. Reports were rife earlier this year that Ramayana Part 2 had begun filming in April 2026. However, Kajal Aggarwal, essaying Mandodari, confirmed that the team has only shot for Part 1. If Part 2 filming and release are dependent on the success of Part 1, then the Ramayana sequel is likely to defer its release from Diwali 2027.

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame. Music is scored jointly by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.