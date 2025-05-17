Dadasaheb Phalke's Family Puts It's Weight Behind Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani Amid Biopic Controversy With SS Rajamouli: They Worked Hard To Gain Trust

Aamir Khan is all set to portray Dadasaheb Phalke in an upcoming biopic on the 'Father of Indian Cinema'. The Bollywood star will reunite with director Rajkumar Hirani after 3 Idiots (2009) and PK (2014) for this much-anticipated project. Hirani and his team of writers have been working on the film's script for four years now and the biopic will go on the floors later this year in October.

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are working on the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke | Image: X

As this movie was announced, a similar project backed by SS Rajamouli and his son SS Karthikeya also came back into discussion. Titled Made In India, a film on Dadasaheb Phalke was announced by Rajamouli in 2023 with a teaser reveal. The Baahubali director is associated with the project as a "presenter" while Karthikeya is the producer. Reports hinted that after almost two years of announcing the Phalke biopic, the team was finally ready to take it on the floors with Jr NTR as the main lead. After Aamir's movie on the same subject was announced, many debated who would be the appropriate person to take forward the film project.

Reportedly, Phalke's family is putting their weight behind Aamir and his team to take forward the former's biopic. Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar, Phalke's grandson, shared that Rajamouli has not obtained permission from him for the biopic on his grandfather. Pusalkar revealed that from Aamir's team, assistant producer Hindukush Bhardwaj and some other stakeholders have constantly been in touch with him and his family for research work.

Dadasaheb Phalke made India's first movie - Raja Harishchandra | Image: X

He also called Aamir a "serious fellow" who will present Dadasaheb Phalke's life to the audience with "utmost respect". "No one spoke to me on behalf of Rajamouli. If someone is making a film on Phalke ji, then at least the family should be talked to. It should not happen that the family is ignored. The family is the real knower, only they can tell the right stories," Pusalkar said.