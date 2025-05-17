Sreeleela's Bollywood Debut Comes At A Cost, Actress Gets Paid 25 Times Less Than Kartik Aaryan For Aashiqui 3

Actress Sreeleela made her big screen debut in 2019 with the Kannada film Kiss. However, as she step foot in Tollywood, her fame grew. In 2023 and the following year, she featured in movies opposite top stars like Mahesh Babu (Guntur Kaaram) and Nandamuri Balakrishna (Bhagavanth Kesari). In 2024, she caught the eyes of fans in the North after featuring in Pushpa 2 song Kissik and now, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's untitled romantic drama.

Sreeleela and Kartik Aaryan shot for their untitled romantic drama in Gangtok earlier this year | Image: Instagram

Reports have hinted that Sreeleela has taken a pay cut for her Hindi film debut with Kartik. While the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star is said to have taken home ₹40 crore plus for the movie, his co-star is getting paid ₹2 crore for the same project. Interestingly, Sreeleela charged ₹3 crore for her last movie, Robinhood, opposite Nithiin. However, it seems like she has slashed her fees for her Bollywood debut. The actress' entire movie paycheque is equal to what she charged for doing the Kissik song in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Apart from the movie with Kartik and director Anurag Basu, Sreeleela has also signed on to do another Hindi film with Saif Ali Khan's song Ibrahim, tentatively titled Diler. Meanwhile, as Sreeleela and Kartik continue to shoot for their romantic film, which many are calling Aashiqui 3, BTS clips and photos have started to create hype surrounding it.