The release of late actor Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri’s film Dashmi was originally scheduled for release in cinemas on January 19, in the week of the inauguration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. However, it has now been postponed to a later date due to certification issues. The ensemble cast includes Vardhan Puri, Adil Khan, Monica Chaudhary and others.

A still from Dashmi trailer | Image: YouTube screengrab

Vardhan Puri sheds light on Dashmi's postponement

Shedding light on the matter, Vardhan Puri informed: “On behalf of the film’s director Shantanu Anant Tambe, all the actors, and the technical crew, I would like to confirm that the release date of ‘Dashmi’ has been postponed due to a certification issue."

“At the moment, we are not allowed to comment on anything, but the new release date of the film will be officially announced once we all have more information.”

A file photo of Vardhan Puri | Image: X

Expressing gratitude to the audience and especially to the ‘Animal’ star Bobby Deol, who attended the special screening of the film recently, Vardhan added: “The audience has been very kind and supportive, showering the film and all of us with so much love. We genuinely appreciate that and express our gratitude."

“I am extremely grateful to my dear Bobby sir for honoring us with his gracious presence at the special screening of Dashmi and giving us his best wishes and love. Apart from being a phenomenal actor, he is one of the nicest human beings I have ever come across in my life. He always makes me very emotional with his warm hugs.”

Vardhan Puri said yes to Dashmi after hearing the climax

Vardhan Puri, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Dashmi, said that he was sold on the film's climax and gave his nod to the film the moment he heard the climax. The subject is very close to the actor as it has moved him, challenged him and given him the opportunity to prove his mettle and expand his horizons as an actor.

A still from Dashmi trailer | Image: YouTube screengrab

Elaborating on the same, Vardhan shared: "I had received a call from casting director Vicky Sidana regarding 'Dashmi'. He told me that he wants me to get a narration from the director. I loved his confidence in the subject as he told me that post the narration I will definitely say yes to the film. He made me meet the director Shantanu Tambe, and that’s when the ball got rolling."

The actor further mentioned, “When I heard the last 15 minutes of the film, I immediately told Shantanu sir that I do not know anything about the project apart from the climax. But just on the basis of his narration that completely shook me up, I said that I would like to submit to his vision. That moment onwards we started the journey of making this film. It was a heart-wrenching and very emotionally challenging journey.”

(With inputs from IANS)

