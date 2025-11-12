De De Pyaar De 2 Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan Starrer Earns ₹26 Lakh

De De Pyaar De 2 Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh have teamed up again for the sequel to their 2019 blockbuster De De Pyaar De. The movie revolves around Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a businessman in his 50s, who falls in love with Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh), who is half her age. The rom-com's sequel has roped in R Madhavan as Rakul's onscreen father. The trailer of De De Pyaar De 2 has been well received and all eyes are now on how it will perform at the box office, come November 14. Meanwhile, the film's advance booking opened on November 11. Here's how many tickets it has sold so far and the pre-sales collection.

De De Pyaar De 2 advance booking open on a decent note

De De Pyaar De 2 will have a solo release. While some other new Hindi titles are releasing on the same day as DDPD 2, their scale is low and so will be their respective showcasing. From 3308 shows so far, De De Pyaar De 2 has sold over 7538 tickets, collecting ₹26.07 lakh. The start of pre-sales has been decent and the numbers are expected to pick up further in the coming two days before the film hits the big screens on the occasion of Children's Day.

De De Pyaar De 2 will release on November 14 | Image: X

Shaitaan team reunites in De De Pyaar De 2

While DDPD has franchise goodwill in its favour, another aspect that has got fans hooked is the team up of the hit jodi of R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn.

De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma | Image: X

The duo previously featured together in the horror movie Shaitaan (2024), which was a big success. As they are cast together again, box office expectations are high from De De Pyaar De 2.