Nagarjuna Reveals What Ranbir Kapoor Was Obsessing Over During Brahmastra Shoot, And It's Not Alia Bhatt

Telugu star Nagarjuna, who shared the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra: Part 1, shared how excited the latter was for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal even while he was shooting for the Ayan Mukerji directorial. Nagarjuna appears as one of the key characters in the Brahmastra universe. His role in the movie had limited length but was an impactful one. For many in North India, Nagarjuna was introduced to the Hindi audiences in Brahmastra.

Nagarjuna shares the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra | Image: X

However, Nagarjuna's revelation about Animal caught fans' attention. “During Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor was only talking about Animal and was more excited about it than Brahmastra.," the Coolie star said. " He also recalled how Ranbir would often show a scene he liked in Vanga's Arjun Reddy to him.

“He was pulling out Arjun Reddy. He was not pulling out the Hindi version, but the Telugu version. He was showing some scenes. I remember one sequence where Vijay is kissing a girl. And he was showing me how real it is. He was very, very excited to start that film”, recalled Nagarjuna.

Animal turned out to be the biggest hit of Ranbir's career. It grossed ₹915 crore worldwide. Now, Vanga and his team is also working on the sequel to Animal, titled Animal Park. The ending of Animal had a scene that directly sets up the second installment, Animal Park. It appears that Ranbir will play a double role, that of the protagonist and the antagonist, in the sequel. Currently, Vanga is working on Spirit with Prabhas and Triptii Dimri and is expected to start work on the Animal sequel after wrapping up work and seeing through the release of his current project.