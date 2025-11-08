De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Accomplishes What The Prequel Couldn't

De De Pyaar De 2: The rom-com starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan is all set to release on the big screens on November 14. The first installment, released in 2019, was a hit and for many, the concept of the age gap love story clicked well. De De Pyaar De 2 picks up after the first part ended. While in the initial outing Rakul's Ayesha meets her elder boyfriend Ashish's (Ajay Devgn) family to get them to agree to their relationship, the sequel takes the couple's drama to Ayesha's family. Madhavan plays Ayesha's onscreen dad in De De Pyaar De 2 and his repartee with Ajay will be something to look forward to.

Meanwhile, the upcoming movie has cleared its censor formalities. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, De De Pyaar De 2 has been passed with zero cuts. This marks the second Hindi film which will release in November that has been passed by CBFC without any cuts. Earlier, Haq, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, was passed by the CBFC with zero cuts.

De De Pyaar De 2 will release on Nov 14 | Image: X

Interestingly, while De De Pyaar De 2 has been passed with zero cuts and a U/A 13+ certificate, the prequel De De Yaar De had modified certain scenes for CBFC clearance. The censor board had then deleted the visuals of Rakul Preet Singh holding an alcohol bottle and replaced it with her holding flowers. Moreover, two dialogues, which had double entendre, were also asked to be modified.

De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma. In the movie, Ajay reunites with his Shaitaan co-star Madhavan. About sharing the screen space again with the Singham star, Madhavan said, "So even though we were doing something after Shaitaan, completely arch rivals, this is more of a one upmanship. And so it was a completely different approach."