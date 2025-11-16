De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn Starrer Rom-Com Continues To Grow, Mints ₹35 Crore In 1st Weekend

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh star in the Bollywood rom-com De De Pyaar De 2. The 2019 prequel was a hit and the expectations are same from the sequel. While the movie was off to a slow start at the box office, it has picked up pace over the weekend and has managed to somewhat make up for lost grounds on day 1. It will be interesting to see how it fares over the week before new releases Mastiii 4 and 120 Bahadur take over on November 21.

De De Pyaar De 2 collections grow over the weekend

On Friday, the movie minted ₹8.75 crore. However, the biz jumped by over 40% to ₹12.25 crore on day 2 (November 15). On day 3, the figures rose further to ₹14 crore as per early estimates. The 3-day biz of the DDPD 2 stands at ₹35 crore. The final 1st weekend number will be a bit higher as the collections from night shows are added.

De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma | Image: X

Compared to De De Pyaar De, the sequel has collected marginally less in its 1st weekend. The prequel minted nearly ₹39 crore (including previews) when it released in May 2019. It went on to gross ₹143 crore worldwide and over ₹104 crore in India. DDPD 2 is not only in the race to be a hit but will look to perform better at the box office than its predecessor.

What is the story of De De Pyaar De 2?

De De Pyaar De revolved around Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a wealthy 50-year-old man who falls in love with Ayesha (Rakul Preet), who is almost half his age. However, their relationship is frowned upon by his family and his ex-wife, Manju (Tabu). The sequel, directed by Anshul Sharma, continues the story of Ashish and Ayesha, who now takes him to meet her family. R Madhavan plays Rakul's onscreen father. Before DDPD 2, Ajay and Madhavan shared the screen in the hit horror film Shaitaan.