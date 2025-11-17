Huma Qureshi's Maharani 4 Gets A Special Shoutout From Arvind Kejriwal, Former Delhi CM Says 'It Depicts the Ugly Reality of Today’s Politics'

Maharani 4 follows Rani Bharti after she is forced to resign as the Chief Minister of Bihar. The new season takes her into a national-level political fight, where she faces the Prime Minister. However, playing the role of Rani Bharti came with its own challenges for Huma Qureshi. Speaking to ANI, the actress shared, “I'm such an urban girl. I've grown up in Delhi. So, I mean, I went to an English medium school, college. I'm very urban in my thought process and in how I am. So, for me to play these very, very rural, rustic characters is, of course, a challenge because it's not me. It doesn't come naturally to me. Of course, I had to work hard, and everybody was like, Huma kaise karegi? But bahut maza aata hai. And I think that's my job as an actor is to dhalo myself into each and every character.”



