Huma Qureshi's Maharani 4 Gets A Special Shoutout From Arvind Kejriwal, Former Delhi CM Says 'It Depicts the Ugly Reality of Today’s Politics'
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to heap praises on the newly released Maharani 4, headlined by Huma Qureshi.
Maharani 4 is getting unanimous praises from industry insiders as well as netizens. The series, headlined by Huma Qureshi, debuted on SonyLiv on November 7. Amid showers of compliments, the series has now received special praise from the former Chief Minister of Delhi.
On November 16, Arvind Kejriwal took to his X (formerly Twitter) to write, "U must watch Maharani 4 webseries on @SonyLIV." Appreciating the nuances in the series centred around the politics of Bihar. He continued, “It depicts the ugly reality of today’s politics. Kudos to the entire team for showing courage.”
Kejriwal's praise comes just days after the NDA's sweeping victory in the Bihar elections 2025. Huma Qureshi or anyone else from the Maharani team has yet to react to the praise by Arvind Kejriwal.
Maharani 4 follows Rani Bharti after she is forced to resign as the Chief Minister of Bihar. The new season takes her into a national-level political fight, where she faces the Prime Minister. However, playing the role of Rani Bharti came with its own challenges for Huma Qureshi. Speaking to ANI, the actress shared, “I'm such an urban girl. I've grown up in Delhi. So, I mean, I went to an English medium school, college. I'm very urban in my thought process and in how I am. So, for me to play these very, very rural, rustic characters is, of course, a challenge because it's not me. It doesn't come naturally to me. Of course, I had to work hard, and everybody was like, Huma kaise karegi? But bahut maza aata hai. And I think that's my job as an actor is to dhalo myself into each and every character.”
All episodes of Maharani season 4 are now streaming on SonyLiv.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 17 November 2025 at 10:51 IST