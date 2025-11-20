De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn's Film Concludes Opening Week Well Ahead Of Param Sundari And Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

De De Pyaar De 2 is performing better at the box office than rom-coms like Param Sundari and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari | Image: Republic

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer rom-com, which released on November 14, is performing fairly well at the box office. However, its biggest competition is turning out to be its own prequel, which released in 2019 and was a commercial success. Week 1 for the sequel has concluded and with new films lined up for this weekend, DDPD 2 will have a difficult run in the coming days.

How much did De De Pyaar De 2 collect in its 1st week?

De De Pyaar De 2 has crossed the ₹50 crore nett mark at the domestic box office on its 7th day. As expected, the collections have declined in the weekdays. However, the movie has still managed to mint ₹50.8 crore in its 1st week. In the same genre, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi's Param Sundari did lesser collections than DDPD 2 in their respective first week.

De De Pyaar De 2 released on November 14 | Image: X

On November 21, adult comedy Mastiii 4 and the war film 120 Bahadur, fronted by Farhan Akhtar, are set to release. The new Hindi movies will certainly eat into the biz of DDPD 2.

What is the story of De De Pyaar De 2?

De De Pyaar De revolved around Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a wealthy 50-year-old man who falls in love with Ayesha (Rakul Preet), who is almost half his age. However, their relationship is frowned upon by his family and his ex-wife, Manju (Tabu). The sequel, directed by Anshul Sharma, continues the story of Ashish and Ayesha, who now takes him to meet her family. R Madhavan plays Rakul's onscreen father. Before DDPD 2, Ajay and Madhavan shared the screen in the hit horror film Shaitaan.