Updated 21 November 2025 at 23:16 IST
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn Starrer Suffers In 2nd Weekend Due To New Releases
On its second Friday, De De Pyaar De 2 collected ₹2.25 crore. The biz of the new Hindi releases was in the similar range, with Farhan Akhtar's war drama 120 Bahadur minting ₹2.35 crore on its opening day and Mastiii 4 earning ₹2.50 crore.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan starrer rom-com released on November 14. In its first week, the movie was able to cross the ₹50 crore mark at the box office. With new releases - 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 - now running in cinema halls, not only has the screen count reduced for DDPD 2 but also its collections.
De De Pyaar De 2 goes neck-to-neck with 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4
On its second Friday, De De Pyaar De 2 collected ₹2.25 crore. The biz of the new Hindi releases was in the similar range, with Farhan Akhtar's war drama 120 Bahadur minting ₹2.35 crore on its opening day and Mastiii 4 earning ₹2.50 crore. Despite being a holdover release, DDPD 2 is going neck-to-neck with its competitors. However, its collections have certainly taken a hit.
Advertisement
The theatre occupancy for DDPD 2 was around 7% for the morning shows, 11% in the afternoon and nearly 15% in the evening. The movie not only has to compete at the box office, but do good good collections to emerge as a hit.
Ajay and R Madhavan reunite in De De Pyaar De 2
De De Pyaar De (2019) revolved around Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a wealthy 50-year-old man who falls in love with Ayesha (Rakul Preet), who is almost half his age. However, their relationship is frowned upon by his family and his ex-wife, Manju (Tabu). The sequel, directed by Anshul Sharma, continues the story of Ashish and Ayesha, who now takes him to meet her family. R Madhavan plays Rakul's onscreen father. Before DDPD 2, Ajay and Madhavan shared the screen in the hit horror film Shaitaan.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 21 November 2025 at 23:16 IST