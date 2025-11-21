De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn Starrer Suffers In 2nd Weekend Due To New Releases

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan starrer rom-com released on November 14. In its first week, the movie was able to cross the ₹50 crore mark at the box office. With new releases - 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 - now running in cinema halls, not only has the screen count reduced for DDPD 2 but also its collections.

De De Pyaar De 2 goes neck-to-neck with 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4

On its second Friday, De De Pyaar De 2 collected ₹2.25 crore. The biz of the new Hindi releases was in the similar range, with Farhan Akhtar's war drama 120 Bahadur minting ₹2.35 crore on its opening day and Mastiii 4 earning ₹2.50 crore. Despite being a holdover release, DDPD 2 is going neck-to-neck with its competitors. However, its collections have certainly taken a hit.

De De Pyaar De 2 released on November 14 | Image: X

The theatre occupancy for DDPD 2 was around 7% for the morning shows, 11% in the afternoon and nearly 15% in the evening. The movie not only has to compete at the box office, but do good good collections to emerge as a hit.

Ajay and R Madhavan reunite in De De Pyaar De 2

De De Pyaar De (2019) revolved around Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a wealthy 50-year-old man who falls in love with Ayesha (Rakul Preet), who is almost half his age. However, their relationship is frowned upon by his family and his ex-wife, Manju (Tabu). The sequel, directed by Anshul Sharma, continues the story of Ashish and Ayesha, who now takes him to meet her family. R Madhavan plays Rakul's onscreen father. Before DDPD 2, Ajay and Madhavan shared the screen in the hit horror film Shaitaan.