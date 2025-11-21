Altered In Vulgar Way: Keerthy Suresh Opens Up About Feeling 'Deeply Hurt' By Her AI-Generated Photos

Keerthy Suresh is gearing up for the release of her next movie - Revolver Rita - on November 28. The trailer of the film has garnered a good response and now, all eyes are on how it will perform at the box office. Speaking at an event, Keerthy talked about how AI-generated photos of her and other stars are a menace. With regards to her digitally altered pics specifically, that are circulated on social media, she said it "irritates" her and hurts her "deeply".

Keerthy Suresh made her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan in Baby John | Image: X

“AI has become a huge issue. It has turned into both a boon and a bane. Humans created technology, but we are gradually losing control over it. On social media, I am often shocked to see my photos in suggestive outfits and wonder if I ever wore them, because they look that real. Recently, an outfit I wore for a movie puja was altered in a vulgar way from a different angle. For a moment, I was confused, and then I realized I never posed like that. It is definitely irritating and deeply hurting,” she shared.

Like Keerthy, actresses Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and others are also victims of morphed images on social media. Recently, AI-generated photos of Ramayana actress Sai Pallavi went viral. It showed her beach photos in a different light and had her wearing in a monokini. Sai is known for her traditional image and trolls attacked her after her morphed photos were circulated online and many fell for it.

Pushpa actress Rashmika had also urged her fans to speak up if they face issues related to morphed images of them being circulated on social media.