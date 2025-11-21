Ranbir Kapoor Reveals The Story Behind His Name, Says 'I Got It From Raj Kapoor'

The Netflix special Dining With The Kapoors is now streaming and brings to light some light-hearted and lesser-known aspects of the 'First Family Of Bollywood'. It brings together the scions of the Kapoor khandaan as they discuss the family lineage and their shared love for food that has been passed down the generations. The show features Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, Kunal Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, and more family members, who look back at heartfelt moments with Raj Kapoor.

During his interview segment, Ranbir revealed how he got his name from Raj Kapoor. "My name is actually my grandfather's name. His real name was Ranbir Raj Kapoor. That's how he used to sign his cheques. When I was born, they were running out of names that begin with R. So my grand uncle Shammi Kapoor told Raj Kapoor, 'Since you have not used this name, let's give to him'. So I got the name Ranbir from him," the Animal actor said.

A young Ranbir Kapoor with his grandfather Raj Kapoor | Image: X

Dining With The Kapoors also gives fans a glimpse into the childish side of Ranbir. His cousins Armaan and Aadar reveal how he often hits them playfully even now. Ranbir also recalled how Raj Kapoor used to hide caramel toffees in his cupboard and used to ask for greetings and kisses from him, Kareena and Karisma before he would hand out the candies to the kids.

On the work front, Ranbir has two big films coming out next year. He has paired up with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. He will also feature in the big-budget Ramayana- Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and set to release on Diwali 2026. Part 2 will hit the big screens on Diwali 2027.