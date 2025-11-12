Minister Konda Surekha Apologises To Nagarjuna Akkineni Again, Withdraws Derogatory Remark On Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Divorce

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha, who is facing defamatory charges by Nagarjuna, has once again expressed regret for her derogatory remark on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce. On Wednesday, she took to her social media handle and penned a long note stating that she withdraws her statement. She stirred the controversy in October 2024 after speculating that former Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) was the reason behind Chaitanya and Samantha's separation in 2021.

Surekha Konda apologises to the family of Nagarjuna after a year

Taking to her X handle, Konda Surekha clarified that the comments he made last year were not intended to hurt or defame Nagarjuna or his family. She regrets any unintended impression and withdraws the same.

"I would wish to clarify that the statement I had made in relation to @iamnagarjuna Garu was not intended to hurt Nagarjuna Garu or his family members. I had no intention of hurting or defaming Akkineni Nagarjuna Garu or his family members. I regret any unintended impression given in my statements in relation to them and withdraw the same," she wrote.

She apologised after over a year of controversy surrounding the issue.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Nagarjuna had filed a complaint against the minister under Section 356 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

What did Konda Surekha say against KTR and ex-couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

In a video going viral on the internet back then, she was heard saying, "KTR is the reason why Naga Chaitanya and Samantha broke up in the first place. He has the habit of exploiting women and even heroines. He has gotten several heroines addicted to drugs. He even tapped their phones to get personal information. Doesn’t he have a mother, sister, and wife at home? Why doesn’t he respect and value women.”

Advertisement