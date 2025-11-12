Updated 12 November 2025 at 14:25 IST
Minister Konda Surekha Apologises To Nagarjuna Akkineni Again, Withdraws Derogatory Remark On Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Divorce
Minister Konda Surekha stirred the controversy in October 2024 after speculating that former Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) was the reason behind Chaitanya and Samantha's separation in 2021.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha, who is facing defamatory charges by Nagarjuna, has once again expressed regret for her derogatory remark on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce. On Wednesday, she took to her social media handle and penned a long note stating that she withdraws her statement. She stirred the controversy in October 2024 after speculating that former Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) was the reason behind Chaitanya and Samantha's separation in 2021.
Surekha Konda apologises to the family of Nagarjuna after a year
Taking to her X handle, Konda Surekha clarified that the comments he made last year were not intended to hurt or defame Nagarjuna or his family. She regrets any unintended impression and withdraws the same.
"I would wish to clarify that the statement I had made in relation to @iamnagarjuna Garu was not intended to hurt Nagarjuna Garu or his family members. I had no intention of hurting or defaming Akkineni Nagarjuna Garu or his family members. I regret any unintended impression given in my statements in relation to them and withdraw the same," she wrote.
She apologised after over a year of controversy surrounding the issue.
Advertisement
For the unversed, Nagarjuna had filed a complaint against the minister under Section 356 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
What did Konda Surekha say against KTR and ex-couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu?
In a video going viral on the internet back then, she was heard saying, "KTR is the reason why Naga Chaitanya and Samantha broke up in the first place. He has the habit of exploiting women and even heroines. He has gotten several heroines addicted to drugs. He even tapped their phones to get personal information. Doesn’t he have a mother, sister, and wife at home? Why doesn’t he respect and value women.”
Advertisement
Soon after her comments went viral, Telugu stars Nagarjuna, Chaitanya, and Samantha blasted the minister for spreading “baseless” and “ridiculous” rumours. She was slapped with defamation charges by Nagarjuna and KTR, and was also asked to apologise publicly.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 12 November 2025 at 14:25 IST