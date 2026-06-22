Death On Love & War Set: Bhansali Productions Offers ₹40 Lakh Compensation To Deceased 42-year-old Crew Worker's Family

An unfortunate tragedy took place on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. A 42-year-old carpenter, Chandradhari Yadav, breathed his last while working on the crew of the movie. While the cause of his death is not official yet, initial reports claim that he was electrocuted due to an alleged short circuit on the set. The tragedy has raised serious concerns regarding the safety of the crew on film sets.

As per media reports, the incident took place at 3 am on June 17. His wife and two daughters survive Chandradhari Yadav. It is being claimed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has offered a compensation of ₹40 Lakhs to the family of the deceased. However, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and FSSAMU have approached the filmmaker to do more. An official confirmation is awaited.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the film bodies have requested the filmmaker to increase his financial compensation for the crew member. They have also asked the production house to employ his wife and take care of their daughters' education. Further, a probe has been demanded on the working conditions of crew members on the film set. As per reports, Chandradhari Yadav was working for long hours for many days on the set of Love & War. The taxing schedule of the workers on set has also been flagged by the film bodies. An official statement by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is awaited in the matter.



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