Deepika Padukone Birthday: DYK Om Shanti Om Was Not King Actress' Debut Film?

Deepika Padukone started out her career in the entertainment industry as a model. Her ramp shows and ads got her noticed and now, she is one of the highest grossing and highest paid actors in India. Many feel that Deepika marked her first screen appearance in Om Shanti Om (2007). However, that is not true.

Deepika started out in the entertainment industry as a model | Image: X

Deepika made her movie debut in Sandalwood

It's not uncommon for Bollywood actresses to feature in South movies. In fact, many prominent Hindi film celebs - Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani and Taapsee Pannu - started out their acting careers in the South film industries and later became known to Bollywood fans. Deepika is also one such star.

Her debut movie was a Kannada feature titled Aishwarya (2006). Directed by Indrajit Lankesh, the romantic drama is a remake of Nagarjuna's Manmadhudu (2002). The Sandalwood feature film saw her playing a free-spirited, fun-loving and opinionated woman. She starred alongside Kannada actor and director Upendra Rao and quickly gained popularity in Karnataka, later landing her claim-to-fame role in Om Shanti Om.

Did you know Deepika did a music video with Himesh Reshammiya?

Even before Aishwarya, Deepika featured in Himesh Reshammiya's music video Naam Hai Tera Tera. About launching her, the music composer once shared, "We launched many other girls, but they didn’t become Deepika Padukone. So, the whole credit goes to her. She starred in the music video of ‘Naam Hai Tera’, and she was a star from day one. She was fantastic. Her dedication, hard work, and screen presence was good even back then.”

