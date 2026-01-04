Sivakarthikeyan Faces Wrath Of Thalapathy Vijay Fans Over Pongal Box Office Clash, Parasakthi Event Mogged

This Pongal, the box office is all set to heat up with multiple movie releases. Undoubtedly, the most anticipated in the list is Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan. The H Vinoth directorial marks the Kollywood star's final film before he dives fully into politics with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and competes in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. However, while it was expected that no major movie will release alongside Jana Nayagan, Sivakarthikeyan starrer Parasakthi was preponed from January 15 to January 10, raising eyebrows.

Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi will witness near simultaneous release during Pongal weekend | Image: X

At the recently organised audio launch event of Parasakthi, Sivakarthikeyan shed light on the box office clash with Jana Nayagan. The Amaran star shared that the clash is partly because of Jana Nayagan shifting its release date. "We first thought of releasing Parasakthi during Diwali 2025 but by then the Jana Nayagan team had already fixed that date. So we dropped the idea and continued working on our film with Pongal in mind. Later when the Jana Nayagan team also shifted their release to Pongal I was really shocked,” Sivakarthikeyan said.

Meanwhile, Vijay's fans are unhappy with the fact that his movie will face competition from Parasakthi. Some of Vijay's supporters also gatecrashed Parasakthi audio launch event and tore down the movie posters while they shouted slogans supporting Vijay's political party. Viral videos show fans with flashlights screaming TVK before the Parasakthi event was set in motion. When Sivakarthikeyan took to the stage and addressed the box office clash, Vijay's fans kept hooting and cheering whenever he brought up the actor-politician’s name.

Meanwhile, a video posted on X shows Vijay’s fans lined up outside Ritzy Cinemas in Madurai as they wait to be let in for the Jana Nayagan trailer screening on January 3.

