This Box Office 'Dhurandhar' Has More ₹1000 Crore Grossers Than Prabhas, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan And Allu Arjun - Hint: He's An 80s Hero
This actor has featured in several blockbuster pan-India hits and three of them are also in the coveted ₹1000 crore box office club.
Director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is on a record breaking spree at the box office since its release on December 5. The movie has completed over a month at the ticket window and even after grossing over ₹1200 crore worldwide, has enough gas left in its tank. Dhurandhar has also added Ranveer Singh's name to the coveted list of Indian actors whose movies feature in the ₹1000 crore club.
The ₹1000 crore club is dominated by Tollywood and Bollywood. Two movies of Prabhas - Baahubali 2, Kalki 2898 AD - and one movie each of Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2) and Jr NTR and Ram Charan (RRR), feature in the list. Bollywood also has 4 movies in the ₹1000 crore club, namely Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, Aamir Khan's Dangal and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, each topping the ₹1000 crore biz worldwide.
Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is the sole Sandalwood hit in the ₹1000 crore gross club. While SRK and Prabhas have equal number of movies in this milestone box office list, there is one other star whose three movies have grossed ₹1000 crore or more. He is Sanjay Dutt.
The actor has featured in several blockbuster hits and three of them are also in the ₹1000 crore club. KGF 2, Jawan and Dhurandhar, each featuring Sanjay, have grossed ₹1000 crore or more at the box office. While the Dhamaal star features in pivotal roles in Dhurandhar and KGF 2, he plays a cameo in SRK-led Jawan. Still, Sanjay is the Indian actor with most number of movies in the ₹1000 crore club.
Deepika Padukone's three films are also in the ₹1000 crore club - Pathaan, Jawan and Kalki 2898 AD. Like Sanjay, Deepika also has a cameo role in Jawan. Nevertheless, she features in it and the Atlee directorial is a part of the milestone list. The actress' upcoming movies - King and the untitled Allu Arjun-Atlee film - are also prime contenders to hit ₹1000 crore at the worldwide box office.
