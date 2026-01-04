This Box Office 'Dhurandhar' Has More ₹1000 Crore Grossers Than Prabhas, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan And Allu Arjun - Hint: He's An 80s Hero

Director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is on a record breaking spree at the box office since its release on December 5. The movie has completed over a month at the ticket window and even after grossing over ₹1200 crore worldwide, has enough gas left in its tank. Dhurandhar has also added Ranveer Singh's name to the coveted list of Indian actors whose movies feature in the ₹1000 crore club.

The ₹1000 crore club is dominated by Tollywood and Bollywood. Two movies of Prabhas - Baahubali 2, Kalki 2898 AD - and one movie each of Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2) and Jr NTR and Ram Charan (RRR), feature in the list. Bollywood also has 4 movies in the ₹1000 crore club, namely Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, Aamir Khan's Dangal and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, each topping the ₹1000 crore biz worldwide.

Dangal, Jawan, Dhurandhar and Pathaan are Bollywood movies in the ₹1000 crore club | Image: X

Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is the sole Sandalwood hit in the ₹1000 crore gross club. While SRK and Prabhas have equal number of movies in this milestone box office list, there is one other star whose three movies have grossed ₹1000 crore or more. He is Sanjay Dutt.

Advertisement

Sanjay's ₹1000 crore grossers are KGF 2, Dhurandhar and Jawan | Image: X

The actor has featured in several blockbuster hits and three of them are also in the ₹1000 crore club. KGF 2, Jawan and Dhurandhar, each featuring Sanjay, have grossed ₹1000 crore or more at the box office. While the Dhamaal star features in pivotal roles in Dhurandhar and KGF 2, he plays a cameo in SRK-led Jawan. Still, Sanjay is the Indian actor with most number of movies in the ₹1000 crore club.

Advertisement

Like Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone also has three ₹1000 crore grossers | Image: X