Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Anushka Sharma Conundrum Proves Internet Loves To Put 'Wives' On The Spot

For a very long time, the internet's favourite game has been putting females in the spot. Even affluent and influential women cannot escape the horrors of social media. It only takes one action, one like, one outing or even the lack of it for Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Anushka Sharma, among others, to become top trend online, with it having nothing to do with their own body of work.

Ff Deepika Padukone does not hype Dhurandhar, she is a 'bad wife'; if Parineeti Chopra supports her husband, she is a 'nibbi': There is no winning with the internet

Most recently, Deepika Padukone, who is no stranger to controversy, found herself in the court of social media. Allegations were flung at her for being silent on the success of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. Mind you, she endorsed the first part of the film amply and decided to stay mellow only during the release of the sequel. Even then, her solo public outing was scrutinised, the comment section of her post was flooded, and Reddit and Twitter were abuzz dissecting the reason behind her ‘peculiar' behaviour.

The entire internet was having a meltdown over Deepika Padukone's alleged silence on the success of her husband Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 | Image: X

Things got so out of hand that the new mom had to take to the comment section of a creator's post to clarify that she was one of the first people to watch her husband's film. A simple math anyone could have done if they weren't too busy with baseless speculation. Even though Deepika owed no one any answers, the scrutiny prompted her to finally break her silence.



Also Read: Deepika's Witty Reaction To Ignoring Dhurandhar 2 Gets A Clap From Fans

Deepika Padukone had to break her silence in the issue | Image: Screengrab

Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, faced the exact opposite problem, almost simultaneously. While on one side, the internet was busy labelling Deepika a ‘bad wife’, on the other, they conveniently called Parineeti a ‘nibbi’ for hyping her husband, Raghav Chadha. The actress's 'fault’ was to support her husband publicly while he was going through a fairly challenging time. The internet disapproved of the couple's online romance, arguing that they ‘don’t talk to each other at home', an argument that does not suffice in Deepika's case.



Also Read: 'Nibba-Nibbi' Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Trolled For PDA Over Politician's Demand For Paternity Leave In Parliament

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Anushka Sharma takes the fall for Virat Kohli's poor performance

Anushka Sharma has often being blamed for Virat Kohli's poor performance in cricket matches | Image: X

This is not the first time the internet has shown its diabolical side. Anushka Sharma has now become a seasoned veteran in facing social media trials. The actress is trolled left, right and centre for attending her husband Virat Kohli's cricket matches. She is blamed mercilessly when the star batsmen fail to perform well, and she is conveniently overlooked when he leads the team into victory. Things have gotten so nasty for her that Virat had to, on several occasions, warn social media users of badmouthing his wife.

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Alia Bhatt called ‘simp’ for praising Ranbir Kapoor

Social media post calling Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor's ‘fan girl’ | Image: X

The list of supportive wives is easily topped by Alia Bhatt. The actress almost exclusively makes it a point to mention her husband Ranbir Kapoor in her interviews, public outings and media events. What comes from this, she is labelled a ‘simp'.

Vs the ‘green flag’ husbands

The yardstick in this case is much more friendly for men. While the actors are also privy to relentless trolling online, it is just as easy to be declared a ‘green flag’ husband. Simply letting your wife talk, hyping her projects, holding the door open for her or calling her the ‘best dancer ever’ can do the job for the men.

Internet's hypocrisy exposed