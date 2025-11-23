Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor Or Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh: Which Bollywood Jodi Has Delivered More Hits?

Deepika Padukone has featured in multiple films with both Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The actress's some of the most memorable performances have been alongside the two actors. On November 22, Deepika Padukone ‘liked’ a reel by an influencer voicing an open request to cast her in a film with Ranbir Kapoor. This caught the attention of several social media users who echoed the demand to see the two actors in a romance-comedy together. Amid this, take a look at the times the actress collaborated with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh and the box office report of both.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have delivered 3 hits together

Once upon a time, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were the most sought-after on-screen couple. Their chemistry left a mark on the audience, and their films are still widely rewatched, with some of them gaining a cult classic status. The first film they featured together in was Bachna Ae Haseeno. Released in 2008, the movie amassed a total of ₹36.57 Cr in India. It was a commercial success and became the eighth-highest-grossing movie of the year.

Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor in Yeh Jawaan Hai Deewani | Image: X

Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor in Tamasha | Image: X



Bachna Ae Haseeno also marked the beginning of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's romance, which lasted for a short time. Despite their breakup, they featured together in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), which is considered one of their best films to date. The movie minted ₹188.57 Cr on release and was a commercial hit. Deepika and Ranbir reunited again for Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha in 2015. Though a semi-hit, the movie made ₹ 67.30 Cr at the box office and has achieved the status of a cult classic over the years. Deepika Padukone also made a special appearance in Brahmastra: Part 1, which was headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.



Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have also delivered 3 hits together

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's love story started on the sets of Goliyon Ki Ram Leela: Rasleela (2013). One of the biggest hits of the year, the movie amassed a total of ₹ 117.53 Cr. Then they featured in the 2015 movie Bajirao Mastani, which collected a total of ₹184.30 Cr in India. The actors reunited for another Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Padmaavat (2018). The movie was a massive success with ₹ 302.15 Cr. Deepika also played a pivotal role in the sports drama 83, which was headlined by Ranveer. The movie amassed ₹ 107.31 Cr in India and emerged as a semi-hit.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Bajirao Mastani | Image: X

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Ramleela | Image: X

Deepika Padukone also made a special appearance in Cirkus and Singham Again. The actress has delivered bigger hits with Ranveer Singh, with whom she also tied the knot in 2018.



