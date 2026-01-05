Deepika Padukone Kickstarts 40th Birthday Celebration With Authentic Indian Dinner In New York, Photo Goes Viral

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are seemingly celebrating the actress's 40th birthday in New York. The couple has been vacationing in the US city for over 10 days now. Photos and videos of the actors from their trip make it to social media often. On January 5, the actress is celebrating her 40th birthday. To kickstart the celebration, she, along with her husband Ranveer, stepped out for an Indian meal away from home.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh enjoy Indian food in New York

On January 5, the official Instagram account of an Indian restaraunt in New York City shared a picture of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with their staff. In the caption, the Annapurana Bhavan NYC wrote, "DeepVeer at Annapurna Bhavan! 🧡 It was a pleasure serving Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh today. Thank you for the 'loads of love' and for being such wonderful guests. Our kitchen is still buzzing from the excitement! " For the unversed, the food outlet serves pure vegetarian, authentic Indian food.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's visit to the eatery came hours before her 40th birthday celebration. The couple is likely to spend the day celebrating in New York and gave it a perfect start with Indian food. A photo of the actors along with restaraunt staff is now viral on social media.



Also Read: Fact Check: Deepika Padukone's First Look From AA22 x A6 Revealed?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh conclude 2025 by making modaks in New York



This is not the first time Deepika and Ranveer have opted for Indian food in New York. On December 31, the couple paid a visit to Renowned chef Vikas Khanna, who runs the restaurant Bungalow in the US. During their visit, the actress tried her hand at making modaks. Posting a video of Deepika and Ranveer learning how to make modaks from him, Vikas on Instagram wrote, "This has to be the most blessed end to 2025 -- a new beginning in honour of India. Team Bungalow had the privilege of celebrating with Ranveer & Deepika her first modak. All our guests walking into Bungalow today will enjoy pomegranate & cardamom modaks for an auspicious beginning to 2026." Deepika and Ranveer flew out of Mumbai on December 22 for their New York vacation.



Also Read: Deepika Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Fans In A Private Bash