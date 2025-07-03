Diljit Dosanjh Mocks Bollywood Film Bodies Demanding His Ouster From Border 2 Over Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy By Sharing Celebratory Video From Set

Updated 3 July 2025 at 08:32 IST
Diljit Dosanjh seems to be unfazed by the controversy around his recent release, Sardaar Ji 3. Amid the row, it was reported that the singer/actor would be ousted from his upcoming movie, Border 2, headlined by Sunny Deol. However, the Lover hitmaker shut down all rumours by sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the set.
On July 2, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram account to share a video from the set of Border 2. In the clip, the singer appears to be shooting a song sequence from the forthcoming war drama. He even added the track Sandese Aate Hai from the original drama, Border, in the background. The video confirms that the singer continues to be a part of the Bollywood movie scheduled to release in January 2026.
Diljit Dosanjh's post comes amid a request from the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Film Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to place a complete ban on him. FWICE even wrote a letter addressed to Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Anurag Singh, urging them to remove Diljit from Border 2. "The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), representing the core workforce of the Indian film and television industry, is deeply disappointed and concerned by the casting of actor-singer Mr. Diljit Dosanjh in your upcoming film Border 2 produced under the banner of JP Films in collaboration with T-Series and directed by Mr. Anurag Singh. By choosing to collaborate with an artist who has so brazenly ignored the ongoing tensions and national sentiment, your production has directly undermined the stand taken by the Indian film industry in solidarity with the nation," the letter read.
Apart from this, AICWA also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to place a ban on Diljit Dosanjh, his films, boycott his public concerts and suspension of his social media accounts. In an official statement, the film body also urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) not to certify any of the singer's films in the future.
The row has sparked because Diljit Dosanjh decided to make, feature and promote his film Sardaar Ji 3, which features the Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The actress received massive backlash for calling India's Operation Sindoor ‘cowardly'. Several industry insiders have criticised Diljit for co-starring with Hania Aamir. Their film skipped release in India and hit big screens overseas, including in Pakistan.
Published 3 July 2025 at 08:09 IST