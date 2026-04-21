Deepika Padukone Shoots With Director Punit Malhotra, Ranveer Singh Greets Fans After Their Pregnancy Announcement | Photos

Ranveer Singh is currently riding high on the success of the Dhurandhar franchise. The two films combined have grossed over ₹3000 crore at the worldwide box office. While many had counted the actor out over his post-pandemic track record at the ticket window, the comeback with Dhurandhar movies has been nothing short of extraordinary. Now, not only has Ranveer's brand value shot up significantly, he is being linked to some of the biggest movies coming up in Indian cinema.

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As per reports, his next is Pralay, a zombie thriller set in the post-apocalypse world. Expected to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience, this movie may feature Lokah actress Kalyani Priyadarshan alongside Ranveer. While the 83 star's professional commitments are well on track, his personal life is set to take a turn too. He and his wife Deepika Padukone recently shared that they are pregnant with their second child.

Dua featured in Ranveer-Deepika's pregnancy announcement post | Image: Instagram

After welcoming their first child, daughter Dua, in September 2024, Deepika and Ranveer are expecting to be parents for the second time. The news of the pregnancy was shared by the couple on April 19.

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On Tuesday, Ranveer was snapped in Mumbai as he visited a venue, seemingly for an event. He was dressed in a red T-shirt with his brand's name Superyou printed on it. He was accompanied by a heavy security profile that helped him wade through the crowd without any hassle. Before exiting the venue, Ranveer politely greeted his fans who were cheering for him. Instead of rushing out, the Bajirao Mastani actor took a moment to acknowledge the love and appreciation that fans showered on him. He waved and smiled at the crowd before signing off. “Badhaai ho” (congratulations) chants filled the air as Ranveer acknowledged the overwhelming fan love coming his way.

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While Ranveer was snapped at an event, pregnant Deepika shot an ad film with director Punit Malhotra, who shared their picture from the set, indicating her commitment to work and professionalism despite her pregnancy.

Deepika shoots for an ad after her pregnancy annoucement | Image: X