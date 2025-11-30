Costliest Ticket Ever! Nandamuri Balakrishna Fan Shells Out ₹2 Lakh For Watching Akhanda 2 In Germany

Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set for the release of his next - Akhanda 2, set to hit the big screens on December 5. The movie's pre-sales are now live abroad and reportedly, a fan of NBK in Frankfurt, Germany has purchased the costliest ticket ever for a big screen spectacle.

As per 123 Telugu, a fan of NBK shelled out ₹2 lakh for a single ticket of the action film. While unconfirmed, this report has gone viral on social media, with NBK's fans sharing screenshots to hype up the craze for Akhanda 2 in India and overseas. According to a clip circulating on social media, another moviegoer bought the first fan ticket of Akhanda 2 at ₹1 lakh at an auction.

NBK plays the “protector of Hinduism” in Akhanda 2 | Image: X

A fan page of Nandamuri Balakrishna shared a video of the superfan holding possibly one of the most expensive tickets for a movie ever. "Balayya Craze Peaks Worldwide! Akhanda 2 mania hits Germany too, the first fan ticket was auctioned for a whopping ₹1 lakh (1000 Euros)! Rajasekhar Parnapalli proudly grabbed it, proving once again… Balayya’s mass has no borders (sic)," read the viral post shared and amplified on X.

Advertisement

Nandamuri Balakrishna plays Akhanda, a protector of Hinduism in the film. In the sequel, he is set to lock horns with Aadhi Pinisetty, who plays a mystic and magically powerful man capable of summoning a demonic skeleton. The high-octane sequences featuring NBK were among the highlights of the trailer. Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, Akhanda 2 stars Samyuktha as the female lead and Aadhi Pinisetty as the antagonist. Harshaali Malhotra of Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame and Kabir Duhan Singh also appear key roles. The film is directed by Boyapati Srinu and will release in 3D in multiple languages in India and overseas.