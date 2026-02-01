Deeply Shocked And Concerned: IFTDA Condemns Firing Incident At Rohit Shetty's Mumbai Residence

The Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has strongly condemned the firing incident that took place outside Bollywood director-producer Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence. In a statement, the IFTDA, while expressed deep safety concerns, also sought personal intervention from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"The entire film fraternity is deeply shocked and concerned about the safety and well-being of one of the most respected and iconic filmmaker of the Indian entertainment industry. Such incidents create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity, which is unacceptable. We appeal to our Honourable Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji to personally look in to the matter, as this grave incident should not shake the morality and confidence of the entertainment industry. We are confident that the efficient Mumbai Police will take swift and strict action, identify and book the culprits at the earliest, and ensure complete protection to Mr Rohit Shetty and his family," the statement read The organisation went on to show complete support and solidarity for the filmmaker and his family.

