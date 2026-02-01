OTT Releases This Week: The Raja Saab, Parasakthi, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, Grammys And More To Stream

As the Valentine's Week is approaching, new OTT releases will also begin streaming for viewers. From reality shows to crime dramas, comedies and thrillers, there's content in every genre. Here's a list of exciting Indian and international digital releases that fans can look forward to in the coming week on various Indian streaming platforms.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Sharwanand’s Telugu romantic comedy Nari Nari Naduma Murari, which released during Sankranthi 2026, is set to stream online starting February 4. Directed by Ram Abbaraju, the film features Sharwanand, Sakshi Vaidya and Samyuktha Menon in key roles. The story follows Gautham’s romantic journey and the unexpected challenges he faces. The movie promises to blend humour and emotion.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Psych Siddhartha

Shree Nandu's Telugu drama Psych Siddhartha was one of the early releases this year. However, it failed to make an impact at the box office. The movie will begin streaming from February 3.

Where to watch: Aha

Relationship Goals

Relationship Goals, a romantic comedy starring Cliff 'Method Man' Smith and Kelly Rowland, will debut on digital ahead of the Valentine's Week and is expected to be a perfect watch during the "festival of love". The movie's digital premiere has been locked for February 4.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Cash Queens

The new crime series is about five desperate friends who decide the only way out is to form a gang, swipe some guns and start holding up banks. All episodes will begin streaming on February 5.

Cash Queens is a heist series | Image: X

Where to watch: Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4

On trial for a murder he didn't commit, Mickey must face a relentless DA as he fights to prove his innocence, expose the real killer and save his firm. The new season will stream all episodes on February 5.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Raja Saab

Prabhas starrer horror comedy The Raja Saab fared poorly at the box office after releasing during the Sankranthi period. It is set to begin its OTT journey and will debut digitally in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil on February 6. Notably, the Hindi dubbed version of The Raja Saab will not stream for now.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Parasakthi

Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan starrer '60s set political drama Parasakthi enjoyed a below average run at the box office after releasing on Pongal. It is now set to start streaming and will make its digital premiere on February 7.

Where to watch: Zee5

Grammy Awards 2026

The 68th edition of the Grammys will stream this week. Popular names from the international music industry will be in attendance. The Grammys will stream on February 2.