We Will Forever Remain Chinky & Dumpy: When Celina Jaitly Recalled Fond Memories With Brother Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly on Bhai Dooj
On the ocassion of Bhai Dooj 2025, Celina Jaitly took to her Instagram account to share a note fondly remembering her brother Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been detained in the UAE since 2024.
Celina Jaitly has been fighting a silent battle to bring back her brother, Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been in detention in the UAE since 2024. After months of fighting, a ray of hope glimmered for the family when the Delhi High Court passed a directive ordering the centre to file a status report for the actress's brother in four weeks. In her fight to bring her brother back home, Celina often took to her social media accounts to pen long, emotional notes remembering him.
On the ocassion of Bhai Dooj 2025 on October 23, Celina shared a photo with Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant, along with a long note recalling the precious moments they spent together. In the post, she wrote, “This 6 ft 4 inch tall Para SF chap is my baby brother, Dumpy, you drew memories in my mind I could never erase, you painted colours in my heart I could never replace. Those 4 AM nights when I made Maggi while studying for our board exams & you reciprocated by breaking raw mangoes for me, till the sentry thought the CO’s house had been invaded.”
Remembering the good times, the actress continued, "From calling you with another SIM card playing the longest prank of a 'girl keen on you”, to you spreading rumours in school that I was kidnapped by aliens, I don’t know if these memories make me want to laugh myself silly or cry & miss you."
In the post, she also mentioned that she would stand tall with her brother and would fight hard to bring him back. Concluding on an emotional note, Celina wrote, "I should have hugged you tighter, longer, the last time I saw you,
maybe stolen a few of your T-shirts to wear as nighties like I did growing up, or maybe made you Maggi just the way you liked it. We will forever remain Chinky & Dumpy, Mummy’s favourite password, despite telling her millions of times not to do that"
Despite the challenging condition, Celina did not give up hope and mentioned that she would meet her brother soon. She also remembered their late parents and shared that they would be blessing the siblings. Following the detention of her brother in the UAE, Celina had approached the Delhi High Court seeking necessary legal and medical assistance for her brother from Indian authorities. As per ANI, in response to her plea, the court issued a notice to the Central government, directing it to file a status report within four weeks. The High Court has also directed the recruitment of a nodal officer to know the status of her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly. The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 4.
