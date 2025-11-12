Delhi Red Fort Blast: Mika Cancels Show In National Capital After Tragic Incident

Atleast 12 people were killed and 25 were left severely injured after a slow-moving car exploded near Lal Quila Metro Station Gate No. 1 on Monday evening. The blast occurred at around 6:52 PM in a white Hyundai i20. Following the tragic incident, several events in the National Capital were cancelled due to security reasons and to express solidarity with the victims of the blast and members of their families.

Singer Mika was scheduled to perform in Soho Delhi on November 12. Taking to his Instagram stories, the playback singer confirmed that the event has been cancelled as a mark of respect for the victims of the unfortunate explosion. Mika shared a post announcing the event cancellation and added a folded-hands emoji along with a bandaged heart emoji as his confirmation.

A screengrab of Mika Singh's story

Mika's cancellation comes after the team of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, also announced the cancellation of the film's trailer launch. The trailer of the Aditya Dhar directorial was scheduled to release today, November 12, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) with over 2000 people in attendance, as per reports. However, on November 11, the makers took to their official accounts to share a statement that read, “The Dhurandhar Trailer Launch scheduled for 12th November has been postponed, as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday's Delhi blast. The revised date and details for the trailer launch will be shared soon. Thank you for your understanding. Jio Studios, B62 Studios & Team Dhurandhar (sic)."



Official notification from Dhurandhar team on event cancellation

Not just these, the screening of Delhi Crime Season 3 was also called off following the blast in Delhi. Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram stories to confirm, “Given the tragic incident in Delhi and the distressing news about Dharmendra ji’s health, we have cancelled today’s screening for Delhi Crime Season 3. We were looking forward to celebrating together, but such times call for quiet respect. The show premieres on the 13th. I’m sure you’ll all be watching and sending us love then.”



A screengrab of Huma Qureshi's health