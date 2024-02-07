English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 00:25 IST

Devara Actor Saif Ali Khan On Road To Recovery After Undergoing Tricep Surgery | Read Statement

Reports doing the rounds suggested that Saif Ali Khan had fractured his knee and shoulders during Devara shoot. Now, the actor has released a statement.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Saif Ali Khan
A file photo of Saif Ali Khan. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan, who has been busy shooting for Jr NTR starrer Devara, was hospitalised at a Mumbai hospital Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute on Monday, January 22. The actor was admitted owing to a tricep surgery for an old injury.

Saif Ali Khan underwent knee and trice surgery

The minor surgery was for his old injury was pending for a while and it got triggered while performing an action sequence for his upcoming film Devara. However, now he is well and on his way to making a speedy recovery.  After the surgery, the actor is currently recuperating. Soon after rumours went viral, Saif issued a statement confirming about his surgery and said, "This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern."

Saif Ali Khan undergoes elbow surgery for old injury, shares update | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
(A file photo of Saif Ali Khan | Image: Instagram)

This is not the first time the actor has been injured on a film set. He had earlier injured himself while shooting for the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial Rangoon (2017) which also starred Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor. He had hurt his thumb and also injured his ankle while shooting the climax scene of the film.

Advertisement
Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised; Undergoes Elbow Surgery For An Old Injury: Report
(A file photo of Saif Ali Khan | Image: Instagram)

All about Devara

The action drama was written and directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banners of Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, marking her debut in the Telugu film industry. In the film, Saif will be essaying the antagonist role of Bhaira. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography handled by R. Rathnavelu and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. Devara: Part 1 is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 5.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 17:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Cashinvoice raises $3.4 million led by HDFC Bank

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Healthy Substitutes For Peanut Butter

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  3. Alibaba misses Q3 revenue estimates

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. Uber expects robust profit as ride share demand surges

    Business News20 minutes ago

  5. Congress' Yuvraj a Non-Starter: PM Modi's Direct Attack Against RaGa

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement