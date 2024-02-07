Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan, who has been busy shooting for Jr NTR starrer Devara, was hospitalised at a Mumbai hospital Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute on Monday, January 22. The actor was admitted owing to a tricep surgery for an old injury.

Saif Ali Khan underwent knee and trice surgery

The minor surgery was for his old injury was pending for a while and it got triggered while performing an action sequence for his upcoming film Devara. However, now he is well and on his way to making a speedy recovery. After the surgery, the actor is currently recuperating. Soon after rumours went viral, Saif issued a statement confirming about his surgery and said, "This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern."

(A file photo of Saif Ali Khan | Image: Instagram)

This is not the first time the actor has been injured on a film set. He had earlier injured himself while shooting for the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial Rangoon (2017) which also starred Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor. He had hurt his thumb and also injured his ankle while shooting the climax scene of the film.

All about Devara

The action drama was written and directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banners of Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, marking her debut in the Telugu film industry. In the film, Saif will be essaying the antagonist role of Bhaira. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography handled by R. Rathnavelu and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. Devara: Part 1 is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 5.